Pomeranz (7-4) allowed one run (none earned) on four hits while striking out seven over five innings in Tuesday's 9-2 win over Minnesota.

This was a nice effort from Pomeranz, who came back out to pitch following a 75-minute rain delay during the second inning. For a pitcher that's been criticized by various members of the area's media for his supposed lack of toughness, Pomeranz showed moxie Tuesday by pitching three innings after the delay and saving Boston's bullpen. The left-hander is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA over his last seven starts. He's next scheduled to start Sunday on the road in Toronto.