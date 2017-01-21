Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Receives offseason stem cell injection

Pomeranz received a stem cell injection in his pitching elbow in October, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

The left-hander pitched through elbow soreness in the latter portion of the 2016 season, and while his condition didn't require surgery, he did require an injection to alleviate the issue. Red Sox President Dave Dombrowski recently said that Pomeranz will likely slot in towards the back end of the rotation this season, which suggests that Pomeranz's elbow won't be an issue once pitchers and catchers report.