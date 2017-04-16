Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Second start a mixed bag
Pomeranz allowed five runs on five hits while walking two and striking out 10 over 4.1 innings for a no-decision in Boston's 7-5 Sunday win over the Rays.
Three of the five hits Pomeranz allowed went for extra-base hits, including solo home runs off the bat of Corey Dickerson and Tim Beckham. The strikeouts have been great (16 in 10.1 innings over two starts), but a shaky performance in his second start of the year isn't a huge surprise after a forearm injury delayed his start to 2017. If the lefty can remain healthy and near 200 innings for the first time in his career, he should be a very effective middle-of-the-rotation option for both Boston and fantasy owners.
