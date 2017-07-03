Pomeranz (8-4) threw six innings of one-run ball in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays, allowing five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Pomeranz scattered baserunners throughout his start and never faced any real danger aside from a sacrifice fly from Steve Pearce in the second inning. He was staked to a large lead as his side put 15 runs on the board and cruised through six frames before calling it a day. Pomeranz has quietly been in great form of late, going at least five innings with two earned runs or fewer allowed in seven of his last eight starts. His recent success has seen his season ERA drop to 3.64 -- a figure he will look to continue improving upon Saturday against the Rays.