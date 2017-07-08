Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Survives control issues Friday
Pomeranz (9-4) allowed two runs on six hits and five walks over six innings while striking out six in Friday's 8-3 win over the Rays.
He worked in and out of trouble all night, including a second-inning jam that featured runners on second and third with nobody out, but the Red Sox offense spotted Pomeranz a 5-0 lead before Tampa was able to push across a couple of runs in the fourth. The lefty has now won three straight starts and delivered quality starts in four of his last five outings, posting a 1.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB in 29.2 innings over that stretch.
