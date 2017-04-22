Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Takes tough-luck loss

Pomeranz (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings to take the loss Friday against the Orioles.

Although Pomeranz performed admirably on the road at Camden Yards, he wasn't given a single run of support, resulting in his first loss of the season. He's now pitched well in two of his three starts, and despite a 4.60 ERA, he should be able to pile up a solid number of wins, as his offense is sure to perform better than they did in this contest. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Yankees.