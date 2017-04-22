Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Takes tough-luck loss
Pomeranz (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings to take the loss Friday against the Orioles.
Although Pomeranz performed admirably on the road at Camden Yards, he wasn't given a single run of support, resulting in his first loss of the season. He's now pitched well in two of his three starts, and despite a 4.60 ERA, he should be able to pile up a solid number of wins, as his offense is sure to perform better than they did in this contest. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Yankees.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Second start a mixed bag•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Feels good after debut•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Earns win after coming off DL•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Comes off disabled list Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Set to debut Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Will not pitch in Detroit series•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...