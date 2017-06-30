Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Back in action Friday

Pedroia (knee) is starting at shortstop and batting third Friday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia is good to go after being held out of Thursday's contest due to some minor knee soreness. The 33-year-old, who is slashing .295/.371/.368 in 61 games this season, will face Marco Estrada in his return to the lineup.

