Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Considered day-to-day

Pedroia (knee, ankle) was examined by doctors Monday and is considered day-to-day, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox haven't released the results of Pedroia's exams, but the day-to-day listing suggests he may have avoided any structural damage. It's still unclear whether he'll be sent to the DL as a precaution, though that should become more evident in the coming days. Either way, it appears Pedroia will likely return to the Red Sox sooner rather than later.