Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Drives in three Wednesday
Pedroia went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.
The 33-year-old continues his huge July, and Pedroia is now hitting .368 (25-for-68) on the month with three homers, two steals and 20 RBI in 16 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets breather in first half of doubleheader•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Pops third homer Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Leads Boston to victory•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Significant return to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Back in action Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Out due to knee soreness•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....