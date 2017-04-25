Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Eyeing Wednesday return

Pedroia (knee, ankle) is optimistic that he'll be able to play Wednesday against the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Tuesday's game was postponed, so Pedroia will have another day to rest and recover, as he's missed Boston's last two games due to his injuries. At this point in time, it appears that the 33-year-old will manage to stay off the DL, but owners will want to monitor his status until it's clear that he's back in full health. If Pedroia has to miss additional time, look for Marco Hernandez to fill in at second base.