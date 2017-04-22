Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Forced to leave game with leg injury
Pedroia was forced to leave Friday's game against Baltimore with a leg injury after a collision with Manny Machado, the Boston Herald reports.
Pedroia left the game in the eighth inning and the severity of the injury was not immediately clear. It was a stolen base situation with Pedroia covering the bag, and it looked like he was spiked by Machado in the process. We'll keep an eye out for updates and consider him day-to-day until we see more.
