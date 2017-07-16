Play

Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets breather in first half of doubleheader

Pedroia is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

He'll cede the keystone to Tzu-Wei Lin in Game 1 before likely rejoining the starting nine for the nightcap. Since returning from a one-game absence due to a sore knee in late June, Pedroia has caught fire at the dish, batting .340/.435/.509 with two home runs, two steals and 15 RBI.

