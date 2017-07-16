Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets breather in first half of doubleheader
Pedroia is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
He'll cede the keystone to Tzu-Wei Lin in Game 1 before likely rejoining the starting nine for the nightcap. Since returning from a one-game absence due to a sore knee in late June, Pedroia has caught fire at the dish, batting .340/.435/.509 with two home runs, two steals and 15 RBI.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Pops third homer Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Leads Boston to victory•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Significant return to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Back in action Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Out due to knee soreness•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...