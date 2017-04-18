Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets day off Tuesday
Pedroia is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Pedroia will take a seat for the first time all year while Marco Hernandez takes over at second base in his stead. He's 14-for-51 with five runs and five RBI this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Drives in four with small ball•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Perfect Thursday against Bucs•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Expected to lead off•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Completely recovered from surgery•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: No rehab issues•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Has minor knee surgery•
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...