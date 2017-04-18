Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets day off Tuesday

Pedroia is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Pedroia will take a seat for the first time all year while Marco Hernandez takes over at second base in his stead. He's 14-for-51 with five runs and five RBI this season.

