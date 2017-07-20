Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Launches three-run homer

Pedroia went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays.

The 33-year-old has been on quite a run since the All-Star break, hitting safely in all eight games (14-for-34) with two homers and 11 RBI in that span. Pedroia managed just four homers during the entire first half, but he's on pace for the second-highest RBI total of his career and his strikeout rate is the lowest among qualified hitters.