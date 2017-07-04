Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Leads Boston to victory
Pedroia went 3-for-5 with four RBI during Monday's win over Texas.
It was a vintage game from Pedroia, as he was excellent defensively and obviously plated four runs to lead the offense. He's lost some pop this season and has just two home runs and an underwhelming .382 slugging percentage, so it's been a disappointing fantasy campaign in that regard. However, hitting second in a potent lineup with a .303 batting average and .388 on-base percentage sets him up to score plenty of runs. It's not out of the question for Pedroia to have a bounce-back second half in the power categories, either.
