Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: MRI on tap Monday
Pedroia (knee, ankle) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left leg Monday in Boston, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.
Pedroia will miss his second straight game Sunday against the Astros while he deals with swelling and soreness in the knee and ankle, and there seems to be some growing fear that he could require a trip to the disabled list. The Red Sox initially hoped that Pedroia would only need a day or two to recover from the injury he suffered Friday night, but his swelling hasn't subsided to the extent the team expected. Monday's MRI should provide the Red Sox with a better idea of the extent of Pedroia's injury, but if it's determined that a DL stint is necessary, Marco Hernandez would likely take over as the club's everyday second baseman with Brock Holt (vertigo) and Josh Rutledge (hamstring) also sidelined.
