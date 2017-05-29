Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: MRI on tap Tuesday

Pedroia will fly back to Boston on Tuesday to undergo an MRI on his left wrist, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Pedroia left Monday's game in the second inning after spraining his wrist in a collision with Jose Abreu. Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald said initial X-rays taken in Chicago came back negative, which is good news, but Pedroia will still have the team doctors check him out Tuesday in Boston. More should be known about his status following Tuesday's tests.