Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: No rehab issues

Pedroia has made good progress in his rehabilitation from offseason knee surgery, Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia, who reversed a trend of declining hitting numbers in 2016 and is expected to be ready for spring training, told reporters in a text, "I'll be ready, don't you worry."

