Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not in lineup Saturday

Pedroia (leg) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.

Manager John Farrell will hold Pedroia out of the lineup after the star second baseman was removed from Friday's game following a scary incident at second base. Pedroia was attempting to turn a double play before Baltimore's Manny Machado slid hard and ended up cleating Pedroia in the calf. The Red Sox have yet to comment on Pedroia's status moving forward, but he should be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.