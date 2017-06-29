Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not in Thursday's lineup

Pedroia is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Twins, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Pedroia will get a regular day off after starting the past six games at second base. In his place, Tzu-Wei Lin gets the start at the keystone while batting eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories