Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Out due to knee soreness

Pedroia will get the day off Thursday as he deals with minor knee soreness, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Pedroia was out of the lineup for the series finale against Minnesota as the team tries to get ahead of his left knee injury. Although he could have played Thursday, Boston wants to be careful with their leader, especially after just returning from a back injury that caused him to miss three games. He should be considered day-to-day for now and is likely to be back in the lineup in Toronto on Friday.