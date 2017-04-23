Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Out of lineup Sunday
Pedroia (leg) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.
Pedroia will miss a second straight game due to a knee injury suffered under controversial circumstances Friday night. Marco Hernandez will replace him in the lineup at second base. With an off day Monday, Pedroia will have three-plus days to get ready for Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: MRI on tap Monday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Forced to leave game with leg injury•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets day off Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Drives in four with small ball•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...