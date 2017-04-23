Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Out of lineup Sunday

Pedroia (leg) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.

Pedroia will miss a second straight game due to a knee injury suffered under controversial circumstances Friday night. Marco Hernandez will replace him in the lineup at second base. With an off day Monday, Pedroia will have three-plus days to get ready for Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories