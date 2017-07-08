Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Pops third homer Friday

Pedroia went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Rays.

The homer was just his third of the year and first since May 7, but despite the power outage Pedroia is still hitting a strong .302 on the season with 39 RBI in 69 games, a pace which could allow him to top 80 RBI for the first time since 2013.