Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Remains out Wednesday
Manager John Farrell said on WEEI radio that Pedroia (knee) will not be in the lineup for Wednesday's contest with the Yankees, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Farrell also added that his second baseman was feeling more sore today than yesterday, which goes to explain why Pedroia isn't expected to play Wednesday despite getting a hypothetical vote of confidence for Tuesday's game. Consider Pedroia day-to-day for the time being as Marco Hernandez fills in at the keystone.
