Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Pedroia will start at second base and bat leadoff for the Red Sox in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Manager John Farrell elected to hold Pedroia out of the lineup Tuesday solely for rest purposes, so it was fully expected that the veteran would be back at the top of the lineup a day later. Marco Hernandez heads back to his customary bench role to make room for Pedroia in the starting nine.
