Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Significant return to lineup

Pedroia went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Friday's 7-4 extra-inning win over Toronto.

Pedroia returned to the lineup Friday after getting a night off due to knee soreness and had a significant impact. His fifth-inning double plated Boston's first two runs after it looked like the Red Sox were never going to take advantage of the wildness of Toronto starter Marco Estrada (seven walks). The double was Pedroia's first extra-base hit in 14 games. Manager John Farrell theorized that Pedrioa's knee soreness has impacted his ability to plant and generate power and there may be some validity to that. Pedroia has just two home runs and is slugging a career-low .370 since becoming a full-time starter.