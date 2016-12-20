Olmos signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Olmos nearly broke camp with the Orioles last season, but he instead went on to post a strong 2.88 ERA and 10.0 K/9 as a member of Triple-A Norfolk's bullpen. The Red Sox seem to have a fairly set bullpen already, but a strong spring showing could vault the left-hander into a more prominent position in the organization depending on the performance of Boston's other southpaws.