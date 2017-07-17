Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Activated from DL

Rodriguez (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list in advance of his start Monday against the Blue Jays.

Following a successful three-game rehab assignment split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket, Rodriguez is ready to make his first start with the big club since June 1 after a knee injury sidelined him for a month and a half. The lefty worked up to 94 pitches in his last outing with Pawtucket on July 9, so he shouldn't face any restrictions in his return to the Red Sox. Rodriguez is in line to make his second start of the week Sunday against the Angels.