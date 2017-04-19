Rodriguez will be available for as many as four innings out of the bullpen Wednesday against the Blue Jays, WEEI.com's Rob Bradford reports.

He appears poised to piggyback Rick Porcello's start, and if both pitchers pitch fairly well, they may be the only two arms the Red Sox turn to, which could give Rodriguez a chance at a win or a save. Make sure he is in the lineup in leagues with daily transactions, even though he is not getting the start. Rodriguez is still scheduled to start Sunday in Baltimore after missing Tuesday's start due to the birth of his child.