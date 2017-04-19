Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Brought back from paternity leave
Rodriguez (personal) was activated from the paternity list Wednesday and will be available out of the bullpen, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
As expected, the southpaw is able to return to the team and even appear in relief if necessary given that he missed his scheduled start Tuesday. Following his activation, Rodriguez appears to be lined up to start Sunday's contest against the Orioles. Brian Johnson was sent back to Triple-A to open up a roster spot.
More News
