Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Bullpen session scheduled
Rodriguez (knee) will rejoin the Red Sox and throw a bullpen session before the team determines the next step, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Rodriguez could make a third rehabilitation start Sunday or be activated and available out of Boston's bullpen over the final two games before the All-Star break before rejoining the starting rotation to begin the second half of the season. Manager John Farrell said the left-hander came out of his second rehab start Wednesday feeling good physically, prioritizing that over Rodriguez's sketchy command (five walks). The concern with Rodriguez is whether or not he's tentative on his knee, something that became an issue in 2016 when he opened the season with a knee injury. He covered first base a couple of times and fielded a bunt on the third base side without incident Wednesday.
