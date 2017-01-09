Rodriguez (knee) may open the 2017 season in the rotation for Triple-A Pawtucket because he has minor-league options, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Rodriguez, who is recovering from a minor knee injury sustained during winter ball, could be on the outside as Drew Pomeranz and Steven Wright, both of whom were All Stars last season and are out of minor-league options, are "penciled in fourth and fifth," according to Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. The Red Sox still consider Rodriguez as "one of the best young pitchers in the game," but they can maximize roster flexibility by having him start in the minors. That may be the plan here in January, but there's still some time before Boston actually sets the rotation for 2017.