Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Could return Tuesday

Rodriguez (knee) threw a bullpen session Saturday and could return to the rotation as early as Tuesday against the Rangers, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

This is just speculation at the moment, as the Red Sox have not addressed Rodriguez's return date specifically. His rehab start Thursday did not go well in terms of results, but he was able to log three innings. It would not be surprising for the Red Sox to take a cautious approach and send their young lefty out for another rehab outing before he replaces Doug Fister in the big-league rotation.