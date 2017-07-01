Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Could return Tuesday
Rodriguez (knee) threw a bullpen session Saturday and could return to the rotation as early as Tuesday against the Rangers, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.
This is just speculation at the moment, as the Red Sox have not addressed Rodriguez's return date specifically. His rehab start Thursday did not go well in terms of results, but he was able to log three innings. It would not be surprising for the Red Sox to take a cautious approach and send their young lefty out for another rehab outing before he replaces Doug Fister in the big-league rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will throw bullpen Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Rehab start scheduled Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Seeking return after All-Star break•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Continues work ahead of rehab stint•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Performs on-field drills•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Set to face live hitters•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...