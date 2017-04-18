Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Could return Wednesday
Rodriguez could return to the Red Sox on Wednesday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
If the Red Sox deplete their relief options Tuesday, Rodriguez could be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game, but otherwise he will likely return to the Red Sox on Thursday. Given that the Red Sox don't have plans to switch their rotation, Rodriguez's next start upon activation should come Sunday, April 23 against the Orioles.
