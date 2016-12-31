Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Done with winter ball
Rodriguez (knee) is not expected to pitch again until spring, Scott Lauber of ESPN Boston reports.
Rodriguez injured his knee last Tuesday, slipping on a wet mound in Venezuela, an injury Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski characterized as "a tweak". He added that there's a chance Rodriguez's start Tuesday was the left-hander's final one in winter ball. It's too soon to tell whether or not Rodriguez will be able to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
