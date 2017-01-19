Rodriguez (knee) is expected to be 100 percent by the time spring training comes around, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The left-hander injured his knee during a winter league game, although manager John Farrell doesn't seem too concerned about the ailment in the long run. There is a chance that Rodriguez begins the season in the minor leagues due to neither Drew Pomeranz or Steven Wright having minor league options remaining. However, the Red Sox still see the 23-year-old as a big part of their future, meaning he'll likely spend a considerable amount of time in the big leagues in 2017 regardless of where he starts the campaign.