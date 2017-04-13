Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans eight batters in no-decision
Rodriguez (0-1) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on four hits and four walks while striking out eight batters over 5.1 innings during Thursday's win over Pittsburgh.
The left-hander needed 33 pitches to get out of the first inning, but settled in after that once he got his changeup working. Rodriguez entered 2017 with 41 career starts over the previous two seasons and showcased plenty of potential, especially in the strikeouts column. However, the 24-year-old lefty is off to a slow start this year with a 5.23 ERA and 1.51 WHIP. The strikeouts are there (13 through 10.1 innings), and Boston should provide plenty of run support, so there is still a lot of upside. You just might want to be selective with the opponents you start Rodriguez against until he strings together a few solid outings.
