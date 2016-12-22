Rodriguez did not allow a run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a winter ball start in Venezuela on Tuesday.

Rodriguez is playing winter league ball to prepare himself to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic this coming spring. Looking beyond the baseball classic, Rodriguez's chances of being one of the five starters in Boston's rotation improved significantly after the team traded Clay Buchholz to the Phillies. Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello will make up the top three, but there are three guys fighting for the final two spots. In addition to Rodriguez, the Red Sox remain high on Drew Pomeranz and have a returning All Star in Steven Wright. One of these three is headed to the bullpen.