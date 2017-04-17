Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Hits paternity list, will miss start Tuesday
Rodriguez was placed on the paternity list and will miss his scheduled start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.
Rodriguez is awaiting the birth of a baby boy and will be away from the team for the next few days. It's only expected that Rodriguez will miss the one start, with Brian Johnson likely to take his place temporarily in the rotation.
