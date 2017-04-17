Rodriguez was placed on the paternity list and will miss his scheduled start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.

Rodriguez is awaiting the birth of a baby boy and will be away from the team for the next few days. It's only expected that Rodriguez will miss the one start, with Brian Johnson likely to take his place temporarily in the rotation.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories