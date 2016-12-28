Rodriguez left a winter league game in Venezuela after tweaking his right knee on Tuesday, the Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato reports.

While it is not considered a serious injury, the Red Sox would be less concerned if he had not been similarly expected to recover quickly from an injury to the same knee last February, only to end up missing the first two months of the season. The team has not yet decided whether Rodriguez will be allowed to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic this coming spring.