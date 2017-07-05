Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Makes second rehab start

Rodriguez (knee) allowed four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five over four innings in a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Pawtucket.

Rodriguez got his pitch count up to 88, but the results weren't much better than his first rehab start. The Red Sox will huddle up to evaluate Rodriguez's performance and determine if he's ready to be activated off the disabled list for the first rotation turn following the All-Star break.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories