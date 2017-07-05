Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Makes second rehab start
Rodriguez (knee) allowed four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five over four innings in a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Pawtucket.
Rodriguez got his pitch count up to 88, but the results weren't much better than his first rehab start. The Red Sox will huddle up to evaluate Rodriguez's performance and determine if he's ready to be activated off the disabled list for the first rotation turn following the All-Star break.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Won't rejoin rotation before All-Star break•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Targeted for MLB start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will make rehab start Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Could return Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will throw bullpen Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Rehab start scheduled Thursday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...