Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Pitches as reliever Wednesday
Rodriguez struck out two in an inning of relief in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.
Rodriguez, who had been away from the team on paternity leave, returned Wednesday and threw on what would have been his normal in-between starts side session. He's on schedule to start Sunday in Baltimore.
