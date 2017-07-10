Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Proves ready for return

Rodriguez (knee) allowed one run on six hits and no walks while striking out seven over 6.1 innings in a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

Rodriguez threw 94 pitches (61 strikes) and carried a shutout into the seventh inning. It was easily the best of his three rehab starts and suggests he's ready for a return to Boston's rotation. The Red Sox have him scheduled to start in Toronto next Monday.

