Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Rehab start scheduled Thursday
Rodriguez is scheduled to throw 75-80 pitches in a rehab start for Double-A Portland on Thursday, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski stated Friday that he hopes Rodriguez will be ready to return by the All-Star break. His lengthy rehab outing would put him in line for a return after one or two starts in the minors, but a firmer timetable could surface following Thursday's start.
