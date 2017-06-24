Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Rehab start scheduled Thursday

Rodriguez is scheduled to throw 75-80 pitches in a rehab start for Double-A Portland on Thursday, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski stated Friday that he hopes Rodriguez will be ready to return by the All-Star break. His lengthy rehab outing would put him in line for a return after one or two starts in the minors, but a firmer timetable could surface following Thursday's start.