Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out eight Jays in return from DL
Rodriguez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight batters over 5.1 innings during Monday's loss to Toronto. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was Rodriguez's first start since June 1 because of a stint on the disabled list with a knee injury. The lefty struggled early Monday, but he settled in and fared well considering his lengthy absence. Boston has championship aspirations and projects to provide ample run support, so it's a solid fantasy setup, and Rodriguez now sports an impressive 3.66 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 9.9 K/9 for the year. He lines up to make his next start on the road against the the Angels.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Activated from DL•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Proves ready for return•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will start July 17•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tabbed for one more rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Bullpen session scheduled•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Makes second rehab start•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...