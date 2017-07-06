Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tabbed for one more rehab start

Rodriguez (knee) will make one final rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

There was some speculation that the southpaw would be activated before the All-Star break in order to provide bullpen help, but the Red Sox will instead keep him on his rehab assignment and on track to rejoin the rotation after the break. Barring any extraneous circumstances, Rodriguez would likely be in line to start one of the Red Sox's first games out of the break against the Yankees.