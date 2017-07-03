Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Targeted for MLB start Sunday

Rodriguez (knee) will start for the Red Sox on Sunday against the Rays if Tuesday's rehabilitation start for Triple-A Pawtucket goes well, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Rodriguez's first rehab start last Thursday didn't go well as far as results are concerned, but these starts are more about how the pitcher feels after throwing in a competitive environment. From that standpoint, the left-hander remained on schedule. A follow-up bullpen session over the weekend came and went without incident.