Rodriguez (1-1) allowed one hit and five walks while striking out seven over six shutout innings in Sunday's 6-2 win over Baltimore.

The left-hander benefited from a four-run explosion of offense in the first inning when Boston's power bats woke up. Rodriguez took it from there, retiring the first nine Orioles he faced and didn't allow a hit until the fifth. He tired in the sixth, walking the bases the loaded before getting out of it unscathed. After a couple of middling starts to open the season, this was the best Rodriguez has looked. He's next scheduled to pitch Saturday at home against the Cubs.