Rodriguez (1-1) allowed one hit and five walks while striking out seven over six shutout innings in Sunday's 6-2 win over Baltimore.

The left-hander benefited from a four-run explosion of offense in the first inning when Boston's power bats woke up. Rodriguez took it from there, retiring the first nine Orioles he faced and didn't allow a hit until the fifth. He tired in the sixth, walking the bases the loaded before getting out of it unscathed. After a couple of middling starts to open the season, this was the best Rodriguez has looked. He's next scheduled to pitch Saturday at home against the Cubs.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories