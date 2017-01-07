Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Walks without pain
Rodriguez (knee) is expected to be ready for spring training, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.
Rodriguez is walking without pain after injuring his right knee while pitching in Venezuela on Dec. 27. The left-hander will be headed to Boston soon to have team medical staff examine him. His plan to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic has not been scrapped yet, but we should learn more after Boston's medical team gets a look at Rodriguez.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Done with winter ball•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Leaves winter league game with knee injury•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Five scoreless innings in winter league•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out nine over five innings versus Toronto•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikeout master in Sunday's win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Excels at Camden Yards again Tuesday•