Rodriguez (knee) is expected to be ready for spring training, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez is walking without pain after injuring his right knee while pitching in Venezuela on Dec. 27. The left-hander will be headed to Boston soon to have team medical staff examine him. His plan to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic has not been scrapped yet, but we should learn more after Boston's medical team gets a look at Rodriguez.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola