Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will make rehab start Tuesday
Rodriguez (knee) is set to make another rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Pawtucket, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Rodriguez went through a bullpen session Saturday, and the team determined that he needed one more rehab outing before returning to Boston. During his start for Double-A Portland on Thursday, Rodriquez gave up five earned runs off nine hits while striking out three over the course of three innings. If all goes well for the southpaw in Pawtucket, he could return for the final game before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Could return Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will throw bullpen Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Rehab start scheduled Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Seeking return after All-Star break•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Continues work ahead of rehab stint•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Performs on-field drills•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...