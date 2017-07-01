Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will make rehab start Tuesday

Rodriguez (knee) is set to make another rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Pawtucket, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez went through a bullpen session Saturday, and the team determined that he needed one more rehab outing before returning to Boston. During his start for Double-A Portland on Thursday, Rodriquez gave up five earned runs off nine hits while striking out three over the course of three innings. If all goes well for the southpaw in Pawtucket, he could return for the final game before the All-Star break.